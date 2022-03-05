Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Giving BFF Goals, Suhana Khan Cheers For Shanaya Kapoor

Actress Shanaya Kapoor posted a BTS pictures of a shoot, to which Suhana Khan commented calling her BFF sexy.

Giving BFF Goals, Suhana Khan Cheers For Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 12:21 am

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan called her friend and soon-to-be actress Shanaya Kapoor sexy. 

Kapoor,on Saturday (March 5), shared some behind-the-scenes photos from a photoshoot on her Instagram account. Her fans reacted positively to her post. Her BFF, Khan commented on her post. She worte, "So sexy".

Related stories

Bedhadak: Karan Johar Launches Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani And Gurfateh Pirzada

Shanaya Kapoor Tests Covid-19 Positive After Mom Maheep Kapoor

Judgements Are Inevitable: Shanaya Kapoor

In the photos shared by Kapoor, she can be seen posing against the sunlight as she looks beautiful in the pictures.

Other well-known names from the industry also commented on Kapoor's photo. 

Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor's mother, commented with a star-struck emoji with red heart icons on her photo.

Bhavana Pandey, actress Ananya Panday's mother, reacted with heart emojis and fire icons on Kapoor's post.

Her girl gang pays close attention to Kapoor's social media posts. Khan, too, never misses an opportunity to brag about her pal Kapoor. Khan wrote, "Stunning," when Kapoor posted a photo of herself in a beige evening gown.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' 'Bedhadak'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shanaya Kapoor Suhana Khan Instagram BTS Photoshoot Maheep Kapoor Sanjay Kapoor Bollywood Star Kid Photoshoot Bollywood BFF Entertainment Shanaya Kapoor Suhana Khan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far