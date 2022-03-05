Giving BFF Goals, Suhana Khan Cheers For Shanaya Kapoor

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan called her friend and soon-to-be actress Shanaya Kapoor sexy.

Kapoor,on Saturday (March 5), shared some behind-the-scenes photos from a photoshoot on her Instagram account. Her fans reacted positively to her post. Her BFF, Khan commented on her post. She worte, "So sexy".

In the photos shared by Kapoor, she can be seen posing against the sunlight as she looks beautiful in the pictures.

Other well-known names from the industry also commented on Kapoor's photo.

Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor's mother, commented with a star-struck emoji with red heart icons on her photo.

Bhavana Pandey, actress Ananya Panday's mother, reacted with heart emojis and fire icons on Kapoor's post.

Her girl gang pays close attention to Kapoor's social media posts. Khan, too, never misses an opportunity to brag about her pal Kapoor. Khan wrote, "Stunning," when Kapoor posted a photo of herself in a beige evening gown.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' 'Bedhadak'.