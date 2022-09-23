Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Sudhir Mishra Lauds Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Surrendering Himself Completely To Director

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 5:11 pm

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra can't stop praising Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sudhir has directed Nawaz in the streaming movie 'Serious Men', which was based on Manu Joseph's novel of the same name.

Heaping praises on the actor, Sudhir mentioned that Nawaz had surrendered himself with all that talent to him. He said, "When I worked with Nawaz in serious men, I had a wonderful experience. He just hands himself over to you and he is this perfect. If you read any interview of Nawaz, he always says that I have done nothing, whatever Sudhir Bhai asked me to do, I did."

Explaining what Nawaz said is partly correct, the filmmaker added, "It's right to an extent but that's wrong because he is handing himself to me with all that talent. So when I tell him something, it goes through that talent, through that skill set and emerges. He is not consciously doing it but it's amazing to see him work. Success has not made him lazy. He still puts in a lot of work."

Recently, the first look of his upcoming film 'Haddi' was revealed and it took the internet by storm. The star will be seen playing a role of a transgender for which he needed four good hours to get ready everytime before the cameras started rolling.

On the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes 'Tiku Weds Sheru', 'Noorani Chehra' and 'Adbhut'.

