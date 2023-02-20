Sudhanshu Saria Birthday Special: 5 Facts About The National Film Award Winner That You Must Know

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria has been making news for all the right reasons since his film ‘Loev’ was released. Since then, there has been no looking back for the director.

Today, on his birthday here we are stating 5 facts about Sudhanshu Saria that you must know:

National Film Award:

KNOCK KNOCK’, a 40-minute psychological thriller he made next won him India’s highest honour for film, the National Film Award for Best Directing in the non-Feature section. It world-premiered at Busan Film Festival, won the Best Screenplay prize at New York Indian Film Festival and was acquired on a worldwide basis by MUBI.

‘Loev’:

Saria's last feature film was a queer road-trip romance ‘Loev’, which played to wide critical acclaim at festivals like SXSW, Tallinn Black Nights, Frameline, Mumbai Film Festival and BFI Flare before it was acquired for release on a worldwide exclusive basis by Netflix.

Four Line Entertainment:

Founded by filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, Four Line Entertainment is a full-service company that finances, develops, produces and distributes relatable and relevant stories for audiences around the world. His company's next feature film, ‘Sanaa’, had its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film features Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

Early Life / No Filmy Background:

Born in the tea estates of Darjeeling, Sudhanshu Saria earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Film and Photography from Ithaca College in New York. Before turning to tell his own stories, Sudhanshu worked as an acquisitions, development and sales executive for companies like New Films International and Peace Arch Entertainment where he helped develop, presale, finance and distribute a diverse range of film and television projects in partnership with broadcasters and distributors around the world; Kabuley, Alphabet Killer, The Tudors, Fragments to name a few.

Writer, Director & Producer:

Sudhanshu Saira is multi-faceted, he is a writer, director and producer. He has written, produced and directed the film ‘Sanaa’ under his banner Four Line Entertainment. He is currently working on a young adult series for Amazon Prime as Showrunner, Writer and Director. Besides these, he is writing and co-producing the third season of ‘Delhi Crime’, Netflix’s flagship true crime drama that won the 2020 International Emmy for Best Drama. He is also directing ‘Ulajh’, an espionage thriller for Junglee Pictures.

