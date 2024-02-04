Sterling K. Brown Predicts He Will Lose To Robert Downey Jr At The Oscars

Actor Sterling K. Brown is unsure about winning at the Oscars after being nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category alongside Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.

While making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, with fellow actors Dakota Johnson, Domhnall Gleeson and Colman Domingo, the This Is Us alum predicted the Academy Award would go to Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr.

“There’s no losing yet. It will happen in its own due time,” Brown said.

Although Brown cast doubt on his own win, he said that “Domingo will probably win” an Oscar as he’s nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Rustin, reports deadline.com.