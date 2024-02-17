Ssudeep Sahir Makes Production Debut With Romantic Series Set In Kenya

Actor Ssudeep Sahir, who is well known for his work in the music video 'Channa Vey', is now testing international waters too, and has started a production house with his wife Anantica, and the two are creating content for an OTT channel in Africa.

Ssudeep, who was last seen in the show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, which ended in 2022, said: “It’s not that I have disappeared after that, I’ve just been really busy with things other than acting. My wife, Anantica and I have formed a production company called Trinity. We have been developing content under this banner.”