SS Rajamouli On His Next With Mahesh Babu: It Will Be A Globetrotting Action Adventure

SS Rajamouli is currently in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and at the event, he spoke about his film with Mahesh Babu.

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 6:12 pm

SS Rajamouli's next film with superstar Mahesh Babu is certainly one of the most awaited films by the audience. While there has been no official announcement about the same, any new development about the project manages to catch everyone’s attention. 

Now the filmmaker, who is currently in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), talked about his film with Mahesh Babu on the stage and since then, the Internet has been having a meltdown. Speaking at the event, the ‘RRR’ director said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!"

Rajamouli is currently basking in the glory of ‘RRR’, for which he has been invited to be a part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), one of the biggest film festivals across the globe. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

Meanwhile, earlier while speaking to Pinkvilla, Rajamouli’s writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, confirmed that the master storyteller was exploring making an African Jungle Adventure with Mahesh Babu with a lot of action, thrills, and drama.

Mahesh Babu, too, is looking forward to his next with Rajamouli. "It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country,” the actor recently said. 

The film is expected to go on the floors in 2023 as Mahesh Babu is busy with Trivikram Srinivas' film ‘SSMB28’.

