Art & Entertainment

‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’

Rajkummar Rao's film ‘Srikanth’ is based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Google
Poster of ‘Srikanth’ Photo: Google
info_icon

After a decent start at the box office, Rajkummar Rao’s recent film ‘Srikanth’ crossed the opening day collections of recent films like ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Madgaon Express’. Now adding to the excitement, the film has witnessed a positive opening weekend as well, and collected Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday alone, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 11.95 crore.

On Sunday, the film recorded an overall 25.59 percent Hindi occupancy, with the evening shows seeing the highest turnout at 36.42 percent. The morning show had 14.58 percent occupancy and the night show’s occupancy was 22.87 percent. During the afternoon show as well, there was a respectable footfall at 28.50 percent.

‘Srikanth’ saw an average opening at the box office on Friday with Rs 2.25 crore, but its collection nearly doubled on Saturday with Rs 4.26 crore, and it ended up having a stronger performance on Sunday. And guess what? ‘Srikanth’, which is one of the low-budget films with solid content, is on the similar lines of last year’s sleeper hit ‘12th Fail’, also a biopic. Now at the box office, ‘Srikanth’ has outperformed ‘12th Fail’. While the latter minted Rs 6.83 crore within the three days of its release, ‘Srikanth’ has raked in around Rs 11.95 crore.

Coming to city wise occupancy, Srikanth had the maximum screens, 809, in Delhi NCR region, and saw a 22.25 percent occupancy. Mumbai had over 30 percent occupancy with 501 screens. 

‘Srikanth’ is based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla from Andhra Pradesh, and the film showcases his journey to pursue his dreams, and ultimately becoming the founder of Bollant Industries. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, also stars Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jameel Khan in key roles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nagaland Govt Constitutes Political Affairs Committee On Naga Political Issue
  2. Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj Dead
  3. Signal Failure Disrupts Mumbai Suburban Train Services Of Central Railway
  4. Rs 13.56 Crore Smuggled Gold Seized At Mumbai Airport; 11 Passengers Arrested
  5. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
Entertainment News
  1. Olivia Munn Reveals She Underwent Full Hysterectomy Amid Breast Cancer Battle
  2. For Jim Parsons, Reprising ‘Big Bang Theory' Role For ‘Young Sheldon’ Finale Was 'A Gift'
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Suhana Khan, Her Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda As They Return To Mumbai-See Pics And Videos
  5. Watch: Chiranjeevi Sends Best Wishes To Brother Pawan Kalyan As He Casts His Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Sports News
  1. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The Narendra Modi Stadium? Know Ahmedabad's Weather Forecast
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  3. Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Loses Third Round Match Against Alejandro Tabilo - In Pics
  4. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Skipper Babar Azam 'A Relieved Man' After Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan Guide Visitors To Victory
  5. FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Captain Salima Tete Credits South Africa Series For Testing Combinations
World News
  1. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
  2. 13 Killed As Apartment Building Partially Collapses In Russian Border City After Shelling
  3. Putin Appoints Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu As Secretary Of Russia's National Security Council
  4. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  5. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout So Far, Akhilesh, Mahua In Fray; Actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Vote
  2. Not The Promised Land: In North Telangana, Gulf Migrants And Farmers Stare At A Bleak Future
  3. Travis Kelce, Bradley Cooper, And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Taylor Swift's Paris Tour Finale- With A Special '87' Coincidence And 'So High School' Nod!
  4. If You Vote For AAP, I Won't Need To Go To Jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Top Quotes
  5. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 4: From Asaduddin Owaisi To Mahua Moitra, The Battle In 96 Seats Across 10 States/UTs Today
  6. IPL 2024: RCB Alive In Playoffs Race With 47-Run Win Over DC
  7. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces On The Cards For Phase 4
  8. Know Which Constituencies Are Scheduled To Vote In Phase 4 | Full List