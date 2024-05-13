‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’

‘Srikanth’ saw an average opening at the box office on Friday with Rs 2.25 crore, but its collection nearly doubled on Saturday with Rs 4.26 crore, and it ended up having a stronger performance on Sunday. And guess what? ‘Srikanth’, which is one of the low-budget films with solid content, is on the similar lines of last year’s sleeper hit ‘12th Fail’, also a biopic. Now at the box office, ‘Srikanth’ has outperformed ‘12th Fail’. While the latter minted Rs 6.83 crore within the three days of its release, ‘Srikanth’ has raked in around Rs 11.95 crore.