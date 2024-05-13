‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’

After a decent start at the box office, Rajkummar Rao’s recent film ‘Srikanth’ crossed the opening day collections of recent films like ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Madgaon Express’. Now adding to the excitement, the film has witnessed a positive opening weekend as well, and collected Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday alone, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at Rs 11.95 crore.
On Sunday, the film recorded an overall 25.59 percent Hindi occupancy, with the evening shows seeing the highest turnout at 36.42 percent. The morning show had 14.58 percent occupancy and the night show’s occupancy was 22.87 percent. During the afternoon show as well, there was a respectable footfall at 28.50 percent.
‘Srikanth’ saw an average opening at the box office on Friday with Rs 2.25 crore, but its collection nearly doubled on Saturday with Rs 4.26 crore, and it ended up having a stronger performance on Sunday. And guess what? ‘Srikanth’, which is one of the low-budget films with solid content, is on the similar lines of last year’s sleeper hit ‘12th Fail’, also a biopic. Now at the box office, ‘Srikanth’ has outperformed ‘12th Fail’. While the latter minted Rs 6.83 crore within the three days of its release, ‘Srikanth’ has raked in around Rs 11.95 crore.
Coming to city wise occupancy, Srikanth had the maximum screens, 809, in Delhi NCR region, and saw a 22.25 percent occupancy. Mumbai had over 30 percent occupancy with 501 screens.
‘Srikanth’ is based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla from Andhra Pradesh, and the film showcases his journey to pursue his dreams, and ultimately becoming the founder of Bollant Industries. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, also stars Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and Jameel Khan in key roles.