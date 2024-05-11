‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Witnesses A Decent Opening, Collects Rs 2.25 Crore

In comparison to other box office releases that hit cinema halls recently, including Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ and Dibaker Banerjee’s ‘LSD2’, ‘Srikanth’ has had a strong day one at the box office. ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ collected only Rs 50 lakh on the first day, while ‘LSD 2’ performed poorly and collected only Rs 15 lakh. ‘Srikanth’ has also performed better than the actor’s last few releases. His last theatrical release ‘Bheed’ minted only Rs 40 lakh on the first day, while ‘HIT: The First Case’ collected Rs 1.35 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.