‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Witnesses A Decent Opening, Collects Rs 2.25 Crore

Rajkummar Rao's film is already performing better than his last two theatrical releases, ‘Bheed’ and ‘HIT: The First Case’.

Google
Poster of ‘Srikanth’ Photo: Google
Rajkummar Rao’s recent film ‘Srikanth’ released in theatres on Friday, and it has managed to receive several positive reviews. On its first day in theatres, the film did a decent business and collected Rs 2.25 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. 

The opening day collections of ‘Srikanth’ are actually higher than the opening day collections of recent releases like ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and ‘Madgaon Express’. Both the other films created buzz around their releases, but failed to do wonders at the box office. While ‘Laapataa Ladies’ only minted Rs 75 lakh on the opening day, ‘Madgaon Express’ collected Rs 1.63 crore.

As for its occupancy, ‘Srikanth’ saw an overall occupancy of 12.14 percent in India on its first day of release, and most people saw the night show in theatres. In Mumbai, the occupancy stood at 13.25 percent with 484 shows. As for Delhi and NCR with 763 shows, the occupancy was 12 percent.

In comparison to other box office releases that hit cinema halls recently, including Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ and Dibaker Banerjee’s ‘LSD2’, ‘Srikanth’ has had a strong day one at the box office. ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ collected only Rs 50 lakh on the first day, while ‘LSD 2’ performed poorly and collected only Rs 15 lakh. ‘Srikanth’ has also performed better than the actor’s last few releases. His last theatrical release ‘Bheed’ minted only Rs 40 lakh on the first day, while ‘HIT: The First Case’ collected Rs 1.35 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

‘Srikanth’, which is a biopic of Srikanth Bolla, the founder of Bollant Industries, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Srikanth’s story is inspiring because he overcame all odds despite being visually challenged. Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, the film also stars Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

