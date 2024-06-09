South Cinema

Venkat Prabhu Sends Best Wishes To His Brother Premgi Amaren As He Gets Married To Indhu; See Pics

Premgi got married to the love of his life Indhu at the Thiruthani Murugan temple.

Instagram, X
Premgi Amaren's wedding pics Photo: Instagram, X
info_icon

Music composer and actor Premgi Amaren has finally tied the knot today, June 9. Premgi got married to the love of his life Indhu at Thiruthani Murugan temple. The ceremony was attended by both their families and close ones. The pictures and videos from Premgi's wedding have gone viral on social media. Premgi's brother filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also shared pics of the newlyweds on his Instagram handle. Reportedly, actors Shiva, Vaibhav, Jai, and Aravind Akash attended Premgi's wedding.

For the wedding, Premgi was in a golden shirt and a veshti while his bride was in a pink saree. In a video, Premgi was seen putting mangalsutra around Indhu's neck. Later, they changed the outfits. The former wore a white traditional outfit while his wife donned a dark blue saree. They were seen with huge garlands around their necks.

Sharing the wedding pics of his brother Premgi and Indhu, Venkat Prabhu congratulated the newlyweds. He wrote, ''Finallllllllllyyyyy!!!!!! Love u @premgi best wishes to the newly wed #InduPremgi (sic)''. The couple were all smiles as they posed. In the first pic, they were seen standing with folded hands and in another pic, they sat on a sofa with the same pose.

Have a look at the wedding video of Premgi and Indhu that have gone viral.

Recently, the 'GOAT' director confirmed his brother's wedding in a statement. He wrote that an auspicious event is about to take place in their family after several years. He added, ''More than 'Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?' and 'Who has Soppanasundari now?', 'When will Premgi get married' was the most asked question. To answer your question, Premgi will marry the love of his life, with our mother's blessings, in the presence of family members and friends. This was our mother's (late) most expected event, and we wish to conduct this wedding in a simple manner."

