Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Amaran' has got a release date. With 'Amaran', Sai is making a comeback after ‘Gargi’ which released in 2022. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see her collaboration with Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan, one of the most sought-after actors down South. 'Amaran' has been creating all the right buzz and there is a high expectation from the upcoming flick. The film's release date was officially announced on July 17. It is set to hit the screens on Diwali, on October 31, 2024.