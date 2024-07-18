Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Amaran' has got a release date. With 'Amaran', Sai is making a comeback after ‘Gargi’ which released in 2022. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see her collaboration with Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan, one of the most sought-after actors down South. 'Amaran' has been creating all the right buzz and there is a high expectation from the upcoming flick. The film's release date was officially announced on July 17. It is set to hit the screens on Diwali, on October 31, 2024.
'Amaran’ is a Tamil movie but it will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. On Wednesday, Sivakarthikeyan unveiled an intense poster featuring himself with blood stains on his face and hands, against the backdrop of the national flag. The release date was written on the poster.
“There lived a man who never feigned to be a hero...”Let’s celebrate our #Amaran - #MajorMukundVaradarajan this Diwali 🙏👍A film by @rajkumarperiasamy #AmaranDiwali (sic),'' wrote Sivakarthikeyan.
Watch 'Amaran' poster here.
'Amaran’ is a biographical war action film, inspired by the life of the late army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan. It is directed by Rajkumar Palanisamy. Sivakarthikeyan is playing the role of Mukund, and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of his wife, Indu Rebekah Varghese. Sivakarthikeyan went through rigorous training to get into the skin of his character.
Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, 'Amaran' also stars Bhuvan Arora, and Rahul Bose, among others. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raj Kamal Films International, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India.
Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting with director AR Murugadoss for 'SK 23'. Sai Pallavi has interesting projects in her kitty. She has ‘Tandel' with Naga Chaitanya, ‘Ramayana' with Ranbir Kapoor. She has also teamed up with Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, for an untitled project.