South Cinema

Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post

Nayanthara has been called out by The Liver Doctor for promoting the alleged benefits of hibiscus flower tea. He accused her of misleading people.

Nayanthara
Hibiscus flower tea, Nayanthara Photo: Facebook
info_icon

‘Jawan’ actor Nayanthara has found herself in a soup. The actor recently took to her social media account to share the health benefits of hibiscus flower tea. Her post went viral and hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc on social media, called her out for sharing misleading medical information with her fans.

The Liver Doc took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and quashed the claims made by Nayanthara in her post. He broke down the claims made by the actor and backed his points with scientific medical evidence. In a detailed post, he called out the actor for spreading misleading information.

He said, “This is cinema actress Nayantara who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha misleading her 8.7 million followers on a supplement called hibiscus tea. If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial, and protects against the flu.”

Take a look at the post by The Liver Doctor here.

He backed his claim with medical research and expertise and wrote, “I know this because I have expertise in modulation of gut microbiome and my department at the Liver Institute where I work, is the only one in the world that caters to stool transplant and microbiome modulation for patients with severe alcohol-related liver diseases.”

After getting called out on social media, Nayanthara pulled down the post. The deleted post saw the actor sharing a picture of hibiscus flower tea and alleging that it can cure multiple ailments. She wrote, “This has to be my most favourite Tea And the most exciting one in the meal plan curated by the genius @munmun.ganeriwal. It has long been used in Ayurveda. It is high in antioxidants and is helpful in diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart-related ailments. It is very cooling for the system hence it is great for those who have acne, heat boils on the skin, etc.”

Earlier, The Liver Doctor had called out Samantha Ruth Prabhu for promoting hydrogen peroxide nebulization.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  2. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  3. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  5. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men In Blue Meet Los Leones In Second Group Match
  2. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  3. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  4. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  5. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  2. SC Seeks Responses Of Ajit Pawar, 40 MLAs On NCP(SP)'s Plea Against Speaker’s Decision
  3. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed In Blast In Baramulla's Sopore
  4. Haryana Man Inducted In Russian Military On Pretext Of Job, Dies
  5. Patanjali Given 3-Day Deadline By Delhi HC To Take Down Claims On Allopathy And COVID-19
Entertainment News
  1. Nayanthara Under Fire From The Liver Doc For Sharing Alleged Medical Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea, Removes Post
  2. Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Tanushree Dutta Calling Their Chemistry 'Brotherly': Don't Know What She Was Thinking
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Has THIS To Say About Payal Malik's Decision To Divorce Him
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan Looks Unrecognizable As Supreme Yaksin, Nag Ashwin Shares New BTS Pic
US News
  1. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  2. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  3. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  4. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  5. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
World News
  1. Journalist Megyn Kelly Slams Jennifer Aniston And Defends JD Vance Over Childless Women Comments
  2. Israel-Hezbollah On Brink Of War? Tensions On The Rise After Heights Attack Kills 12
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Vandalism Hits Communication Lines In France
  4. 'Election interference?': Elon Musk Accuses Google Of Imposing Search Ban On Donald Trump
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Escalating Tensions: India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: LG Saxena Meets Protesting Students; Fire Dept Cancels NOC For Study Centre
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Heartbreak For Arjun; Epic Nadal Vs Djokovic Face-Off Coming Up
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics