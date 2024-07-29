‘Jawan’ actor Nayanthara has found herself in a soup. The actor recently took to her social media account to share the health benefits of hibiscus flower tea. Her post went viral and hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as The Liver Doc on social media, called her out for sharing misleading medical information with her fans.
The Liver Doc took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and quashed the claims made by Nayanthara in her post. He broke down the claims made by the actor and backed his points with scientific medical evidence. In a detailed post, he called out the actor for spreading misleading information.
He said, “This is cinema actress Nayantara who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha misleading her 8.7 million followers on a supplement called hibiscus tea. If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial, and protects against the flu.”
Take a look at the post by The Liver Doctor here.
He backed his claim with medical research and expertise and wrote, “I know this because I have expertise in modulation of gut microbiome and my department at the Liver Institute where I work, is the only one in the world that caters to stool transplant and microbiome modulation for patients with severe alcohol-related liver diseases.”
After getting called out on social media, Nayanthara pulled down the post. The deleted post saw the actor sharing a picture of hibiscus flower tea and alleging that it can cure multiple ailments. She wrote, “This has to be my most favourite Tea And the most exciting one in the meal plan curated by the genius @munmun.ganeriwal. It has long been used in Ayurveda. It is high in antioxidants and is helpful in diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart-related ailments. It is very cooling for the system hence it is great for those who have acne, heat boils on the skin, etc.”
Earlier, The Liver Doctor had called out Samantha Ruth Prabhu for promoting hydrogen peroxide nebulization.