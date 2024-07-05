South Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Issues Clarification After Nebulizer Pic Backlash: I Merely Suggested With Good Intention

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has issued a statement after she was called out by doctors for recommending hydrogen peroxide nebulization. The actor was diagnosed with myositis in 2022.

Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been vocal about her battle with myositis. The actor often takes to her social media to share multiple health hacks with her fans. Recently, she shared recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulization for treating viral infections and she shared a picture of herself using this technique. The actor was slammed by doctors for sharing dangerous medical practices on her public platform.

Among the doctors, her post was also seen by Dr Cyriac Abby Philips aka The Liver Doc’ who called her out and also talked about the dangerous effects of this technique. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media and shared a statement where she has reacted to the comments around her Story.

Sharing a statement, she clarified that she took to alternative therapies after conventional treatments did not work on her. She said, “Conventional treatments weren't making me better. There's a good chance it was just me and am sure they will work very well for others. These two factors led me to also read up on alternate therapies and treatments. And after trial and error, I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me. Treatments that also cost a fraction of what I was spending on conventional healthcare.”

Take a look at the statement shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu here

Prabhu also mentioned that she did not start this treatment by herself, but it was recommended to her by her doctor. The actor added, “I am not naive enough to go about strongly advocating a treatment…This treatment was suggested to me by a highly qualified doctor who is an MD, who has served DRDO for 25 years. He, after all his education in conventional medicine, chose to advocate an alternate therapy.”

In the same statement, she reacted to The Liver Doc’s comments and said that she would have preferred if he had approached her for a debate rather than attacking her on social media. She continued, “I have no doubt that he knows more than I do…It would have been nice had he politely invited my doctor, whom I have tagged in my post, rather than go after me.”

The actor was diagnosed with myositis in October 2022. On the work front, she will be next seen in Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ where she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan.   

