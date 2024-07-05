Sharing a statement, she clarified that she took to alternative therapies after conventional treatments did not work on her. She said, “Conventional treatments weren't making me better. There's a good chance it was just me and am sure they will work very well for others. These two factors led me to also read up on alternate therapies and treatments. And after trial and error, I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me. Treatments that also cost a fraction of what I was spending on conventional healthcare.”