Former actor Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram to share a sweet post for her husband, Mahesh Babu. She shared a picture of the actor dressed in a sharp suit. Babu was seen posing outside his car as he looked dapper in a black suit that he had paired with a black turtleneck and sunglasses. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here’s to many more @urstrulymahesh.”