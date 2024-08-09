Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu turned a year older today. On the actor’s 49th birthday, his family members took to social media to share heartwarming birthday wishes for him. They shared adorable pictures of the actor. The posts and the pictures have become the talk of the town.
Former actor Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram to share a sweet post for her husband, Mahesh Babu. She shared a picture of the actor dressed in a sharp suit. Babu was seen posing outside his car as he looked dapper in a black suit that he had paired with a black turtleneck and sunglasses. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here’s to many more @urstrulymahesh.”
Take a look at the post shared by Namrata Shirodkar here.
On the other hand, Babu’s son – Gautam Ghattamaneni also shared an adorable picture with his father. The picture showed the father-son duo holidaying at a snowy location. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Nanna! You’re a superstar in everything you do… Here’s to celebrating you and your awesomeness today and everyday! @urstrulymahesh”
Take a look at the post shared by Gautam Ghattamaneni here.
Additionally, the actor’s daughter - Sitara Ghattamaneni – also shared a family picture. The picture showed the family of four posing for the camera with a cake placed on the table. She wrote, “Thank you for being the best father anyone could wish for! Happy Birthday, Nanna love you! @urstrulymahesh.”
Take a look at Sitara’s post for her father here.
On Friday, the actor was spotted in a casual attire at the Hyderabad airport. The actor had a cap on, and he had tied his hair in a ponytail. Fans have speculated that the actor flew out of the city to celebrate his birthday. The actor will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s movie which is tentatively titled ‘SSMB 29.’ He was last seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram.’