South Cinema

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report

A recent report has revealed that the makers of 'Indian 2' have removed 20 minutes of footage from the film. The revised runtime, now, comes to two hours and forty minutes.

X
A still from 'Indian 2' Photo: X
info_icon

After an arduous wait of over two decades, Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’ was released in cinemas on July 12. The movie failed to resonate with the audience upon its release. Fans took to social media to criticize the film. Additionally, critics also gave the movie low ratings. Amidst this, it has been reported that the makers of ‘Indian 2’ have decided to remove 20 minutes of footage from the film.

As reported by India Today, the makers of ‘Indian 2’ have decided to chop down the runtime of the film after the movie received negative reviews. The report mentioned that the makers have edited out 20 minutes from the drama. The original runtime of the movie was three hours and four minutes. Following this edit, the new runtime is two hours and forty minutes. The trimmed version will be playing in theaters from July 14 onwards. However, the makers have not issued an official statement on this development as of now.

Starring Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles, ‘Indian 2’ has been released in three languages –Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The movie revolves around Senapathy – a freedom fighter turned vigilante – who takes it upon himself to remove the rot from society. Directed by S Shankar, the movie has been produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The movie has been called outdated by the fans and critics. However, Haasan’s performance is considered to be the saving grace of this flick.

Kamal Haasan in 'Indian 2' - YouTube
'Indian 2' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan Is Back As Senapathy To Get Rid Of The Rot In The System

BY Snigdha Nalini

‘Indian 2’ will be followed by ‘Indian 3’ which is slated to release in 2025. The third part was initially a part of the sequel, but it had to be divided into two films because the total runtime came to six hours.

