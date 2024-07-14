As reported by India Today, the makers of ‘Indian 2’ have decided to chop down the runtime of the film after the movie received negative reviews. The report mentioned that the makers have edited out 20 minutes from the drama. The original runtime of the movie was three hours and four minutes. Following this edit, the new runtime is two hours and forty minutes. The trimmed version will be playing in theaters from July 14 onwards. However, the makers have not issued an official statement on this development as of now.