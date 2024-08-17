South Cinema

'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online

Prime Video will release 'Kalki 2898 AD' in Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and subtitles in English. Netflix will release the Hindi version of the Prabhas starrer. It will have digital premiere on August 22.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release date
'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT release date Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Prabhas-led 'Kalki 2898 AD' which released in theatres worldwide on June 27 in six languages, is all set for digital release. Nag Ashwin directorial mythological and sci-fi action drama has locked its OTT release date. 'Kalki 2898 AD' will be arriving online almost two months after its theatrical release.

When and where to watch 'Kalki 2898 AD' online?

'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to premiere on Prime Video on August 22. On Saturday, the OTT platform took to social media to announce 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT release date. Sharing a poster, they wrote, ''The dawn of a new ERA awaits you 🌅And this is your gateway into the GRAND world of Kalki⛩️🔥#Kalki2898ADOnPrime🔥, Aug 22 (sic)''.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11 - Instagram
Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Prime Video will release the film in its original language i.e. Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and subtitles in English. 

When and where to watch 'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi version?

'Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi version will be available to stream on Netflix. It will premiere on the same date i.e. August 22. Netflix India took to its official Instagram handle and shared a teaser of the film with the caption, “Iss yug ka EPIC blockbuster aa raha hai Netflix par, Hindi mein Watch #Kalki2898AD Hindi arriving on 22nd August on Netflix.”

'Kalki 2898 AD' box office

'Kalki 2898 AD', which is reportedly made on whopping budget of Rs 600 crore, crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide as per reports.

'Kalki 2898 AD' is based on Hindu mythology set in a dystopian world, in the city of Kashi. Deepika Padukone plays the mother of an unborn divine entity who is said to be Kalki, the avatar of Lord Vishnu. Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, while Prabhas plays Bhairava.

The film also starred Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani and Shobana among others. Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma had and Mrunal Thakur had surprise cameo appearances in the magnum opus.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  2. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  3. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
  4. Samoa vs Fiji Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 2
  5. Vanuatu vs Cook Islands Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier A Match 1
Football News
  1. Ulm 0-4 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller's Double Helps Vincent Kompany Make Winning Start
  2. Le Havre 1-4 Paris-Saint-Germain: Les Parisiens Start Title Defence Emphatic Late Win
  3. Manchester United 1-0 Fulham: Joshua Zirkzee The Hero On Red Devils Debut
  4. Pressure – What Pressure? Manchester United New Boy Joshua Zirkzee Shrugs Off Debut Nerves
  5. Thomas Muller Having Fun As Vincent Kompany Hails Bayern Munich's Strong Start
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape And Murder LIVE: IMA’s Strike Begins; NCW Says No Security Guards Were Present During Incident
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Doctors' Strike Rages On Across India
  3. Mumbai: Woman Saved From Falling Off Atal Setu By Alert Driver, Cops | VIDEO
  4. In The Himalayas, Mindless Development Builds A Grim Future
  5. Images From The Chilling Future To Which We Are Headed
Entertainment News
  1. Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award
  2. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  3. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  4. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  5. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Stuns In New 'Midnights' Bodysuit At London's Wembley Stadium, Sparks Fan Frenzy And Theories
  2. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  3. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  4. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  5. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
World News
  1. Wars, A Mockery Of The Freedoms For They Are Fought
  2. Ukrainian Officials Urge Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Troops Close In
  3. 16 Killed, 20 Abducted In Congo Village In Attacks BY IS-Linked Rebels
  4. Middle East: US Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Gaza Ceasefire Deal; Israel Expects Allies' Support On Iran Retaliation
  5. In Photos: Kin Of Israeli Hostages Hold Protests In Tel Aviv
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry