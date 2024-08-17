'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online

Prabhas-led 'Kalki 2898 AD' which released in theatres worldwide on June 27 in six languages, is all set for digital release. Nag Ashwin directorial mythological and sci-fi action drama has locked its OTT release date. 'Kalki 2898 AD' will be arriving online almost two months after its theatrical release.
When and where to watch 'Kalki 2898 AD' online?
'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to premiere on Prime Video on August 22. On Saturday, the OTT platform took to social media to announce 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT release date. Sharing a poster, they wrote, ''The dawn of a new ERA awaits you 🌅And this is your gateway into the GRAND world of Kalki⛩️🔥#Kalki2898ADOnPrime🔥, Aug 22 (sic)''.
Prime Video will release the film in its original language i.e. Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and subtitles in English.
When and where to watch 'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi version?
'Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi version will be available to stream on Netflix. It will premiere on the same date i.e. August 22. Netflix India took to its official Instagram handle and shared a teaser of the film with the caption, “Iss yug ka EPIC blockbuster aa raha hai Netflix par, Hindi mein Watch #Kalki2898AD Hindi arriving on 22nd August on Netflix.”
'Kalki 2898 AD' box office
'Kalki 2898 AD', which is reportedly made on whopping budget of Rs 600 crore, crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide as per reports.
'Kalki 2898 AD' is based on Hindu mythology set in a dystopian world, in the city of Kashi. Deepika Padukone plays the mother of an unborn divine entity who is said to be Kalki, the avatar of Lord Vishnu. Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, while Prabhas plays Bhairava.
The film also starred Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani and Shobana among others. Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma had and Mrunal Thakur had surprise cameo appearances in the magnum opus.