'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online

When and where to watch 'Kalki 2898 AD' online?

'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to premiere on Prime Video on August 22. On Saturday, the OTT platform took to social media to announce 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT release date. Sharing a poster, they wrote, ''The dawn of a new ERA awaits you 🌅And this is your gateway into the GRAND world of Kalki⛩️🔥#Kalki2898ADOnPrime🔥, Aug 22 (sic)''.