'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer

'Indian 2' starring Kamal Haasan, the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film of the same name, released in theatres on July 12, 2024. The movie is all set to arrive on OTT. Read on to know when and where 'Indian 2' is releasing on OTT.
When and where to watch 'Indian 2' on OTT
Directed by Shankar, 'Indian 2' will have its digital premiere on Netflix. Netflix India today, announced its release date. The action thriller will arrive on OTT on August 9. Hindi audiences have to wait for its digital release as 'Indian 2' will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages on the platform. Sharing a film's poster featuring Kamal Haasan, the platform wrote, "Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again. #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix (sic)''.
After the OTT release date of 'Indian 2' was announced, netizens have been asking about the release date of its Hindi version. There has been no official confirmation on the same.
In 'Indian 2', Kamal Haasan reprised his iconic role as Senapathy, a vigilante who fights against corruption. After several delays, the film finally released in theatres. Despite the buzz and hype, it didn't perform well at the box office. It also received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.
Earlier, there were reports that ahead of 'Indian 2's theatrical release, Netflix had acquired its post-theatrical OTT rights for a whopping amount. They were also reports that the OTT giant also wanted to revise the deal due to the movie's poor box office performance. The Kamal Haasan starrer amassed only around Rs 50 crore from its lifetime collection, making it a total box office failure.
Apart from Kamal Haasan, the movie also starred Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Samuthirakani, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Bobby Simha among others.