'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer

Directed by Shankar, 'Indian 2' will have its digital premiere on Netflix. Netflix India today, announced its release date. The action thriller will arrive on OTT on August 9. Hindi audiences have to wait for its digital release as 'Indian 2' will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages on the platform. Sharing a film's poster featuring Kamal Haasan, the platform wrote, "Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again. #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix (sic)''.