Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan Wish ‘Man Of The Masses’ Jr NTR On His 41st Birthday

Stars Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan, to name a few, have wished Jr NTR, who will begin shooting for his next with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel in August for a yet-untitled film, as he turned 41 on Monday.
Allu Arjun, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rule', took to X and wished the star, who is fondly called the “man of masses”.
The actor wrote: “@alluarjun: Many many happy returns of the day Bava… FEAR is FIRE @tarak9999.”
Actor Ram Charan wished his 'RRR' co-star, whom he referred to as his dearest, and said: “Happiest birthday to my dearest @tarak9999.”
Actor Mahesh Babu wished Jr NTR a year full of happiness as he wrote: “Happy birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a year full of joy and success!
Music composer and playback singer S. Thaman shared a black and white picture hugging Jr NTR and simply professed love for the actor: “#Tarak Anna Love U.”
Filmmaker Gopichand Malineni wrote: “Wishing the powerful #Devara, our dearest @tarak9999 garu a very happy birthday! Your commitment and hard work are always admirable. Keep soaring to new heights with your talent. #HappyBirthdayNTR.”
One of the highest-paid Telugu film actors, Jr NTR is known for his work in films such as 'Simhadri', 'Yamadonga', 'Adhurs', 'Brindavanam', 'Veera Raghava', and 'RRR'.