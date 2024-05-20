South Cinema

Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan Wish ‘Man Of The Masses’ Jr NTR On His 41st Birthday

Stars Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan, to name a few, have wished Jr NTR, who will begin shooting for his next with 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel in August for a yet-untitled film, as he turned 41 on Monday.