Sophia Leone Dies At 26: Adult Film Star Found Dead In Her Apartment, Home Invasion Homicide Suspected

As per reports, Sophia Leone was found ‘unresponsive’ in her apartment on March 1. The family was in a state of shock and therefore couldn’t reveal the news out to public. It was earlier today that, her stepfather Mike Romero broke the news to the media and fans via social media and also expressed how the death has not only left the family in despair but also in an economic crunch. He even shared the link to a GoFundMe page asking fans of Sophia Leone to help out as much as possible so that their beloved adult star could get a proper memorial ceremony.