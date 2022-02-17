Songs You Didn’t Know Were Actually Penned By Ed Sheeran

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has written and sung some of the last decade's biggest singles, including 'Thinking Out Loud,' 'Perfect,' and 'Shape Of You.' He is massively popular all over the world. People across India have a certain inkling for the singer, and his songs are quite often being heard not just by the elite, but even the common people. While he has given some of the best songs, not many would know that he also has written quite a number of songs for other singers, which ended up becoming enormously successful.

From One Direction, Justin Bieber, and Rita Ora – he has actually written quite a number of hit songs for them. Today on his 31st birthday, here are a few songs that you probably didn't realise were actually penned by Ed Sheeran and sung by others:

‘Don't Let Me Be Yours’ (By Zara Larsson)

Ed Sheeran wrote this song for Zara Larsson back in 2017, and it appears on her debut album 'So Good.'

‘Strip That Down’ (By Liam Payne)

Ed Sheeran is really close buddies with the entire One Direction group. So, it's no surprise that he helped his good friend Liam Payne out by penning the lyrics for this song.

‘Cold Water’ (By Major Lazer)

Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and their songwriting pals all collaborated together on this 2016 smash hit by Major Lazer.

‘18’ (By One Direction)

'18' is a classic, well-loved Ed Sheeran-penned song, made even more remarkable by One Direction's performance.

‘Hotel Ceiling’ (By Rixton)

This 2015 Rixton song was written by Ed Sheeran and released as a single from their album 'Let the Road.'

‘Tattoo’ (By Hilary Duff)

'Tattoo' is a song from Hilary Duff's fifth studio album, 'Breathe In. Breathe Out,' which was released in 2015.

‘Say You Love Me’ (By Jessie Ware)

Jessie Ware, like Ed Sheeran, writes beautiful love songs. But for this one, the two collaborated to write it together.

‘Little Things’ (By One Direction)

Another One Direction song that was beautifully written by Ed Sheeran is 'Little Things,' which was released in 2012.

‘Lay It All On Me’ (By Rudimental)

It's hardly surprising that Ed Sheeran penned it, given that he also appears on it!

‘Your Song’ (By Rita Ora)

Rita Ora's 2017 comeback single 'Your Song' was penned by Ed Sheeran as well.

‘Dark Times’ (By The Weeknd)

Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd collaborated on the song 'Dark Times,' which appeared on The Weeknd's 2015 album 'Beauty Behind The Madness.'

‘Everything Has Changed’ (By Taylor Swift)

Again, it's not shocking, but Ed Sheeran co-wrote this song with Taylor Swift. Many fans have referred to them as the perfect team.

‘Love Yourself’ (By Justin Bieber)

Ed Sheeran penned this beautiful track, and yet it was Justin Bieber who sang it. It wouldn't be a nad idea though to have an unplugged version of the same by Ed Sheeran.