Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, and her longtime boyfriend, Vikas Parashar, have finally gotten engaged. And their supporters are pulling for them.

The couple is currently enjoying an exotic beach vacation, and Parashar saw this as an ideal chance to propose to Bhadoria. Their engagement photos have gone viral, and fans can't wait for the passionately in love pair to tie the knot, according to Bollywoodshaadis.com.

For the uninitiated, Bhadoria rose to prominence as Parvati in the mythological drama ‘Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev’. She had also appeared in Telugu cinema, making her acting debut in the 2015 film ‘Jadoogadu’. She also made her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Saansein’, directed by Rajiv S Ruia.

On May 18, 2022, Bhadoria came to Instagram to wish her lover, Parashar, a set of photos from her lovely beach proposal. The pair were dressed in white in the images. In a white gown, Bhadoria looked gorgeous. She wore a similar white scarf on her hair and kept her outfit simple. Parashar, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-white outfit. The couple's engagement photos were stunning, and fans couldn't help but notice Bhadoria's massive diamond ring.

Bhadoria also included a kind message for her fiance, Parashar. She acknowledged that he is the one who has her heart. Bhadoria further said that Vikas understands how to look after her on both good and bad days.

Her message read, "Happiest birthday to the boy who has a heart of gold and stardust soul. The boy who takes care of my mind, my heart, my soul and even the most chaotic parts of me. The boy who’s both my safe place and my biggest adventure. The boy who always stands firmly in front of me and chooses me every single day. The boy who loves openly, deeply and irrevocably. The boy who grounds me, makes me a softer person, a better person. The boy who believes in me supports me and stands by my side. The boy who’s built me home in his heart. Happiest birthday fiance."

Sonarika was most recently seen in the television series ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.