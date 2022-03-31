Sonam Kapoor’s Hubby Anand Ahuja Hits Back At Troll Asking The Mom-To-Be To Wear A Mask

Actress Sonam Kapoor recently made her first public appearance after the announcement of her pregnancy on social media. The actress and her husband Anand Ahuja were clicked as they made their way to a launch event recently. The actress wore a blue pantsuit with a white t-shirt and comfortable sneakers. However, she soon had one particular troll inquiring about why she was not wearing a mask in the pictures.

Ahuja had shared the pictures on his Instagram and captioned the post as, “You don’t need permission to build castles in the sky (sic).” Since in the pictures the couple was not wearing their masks, a user commented that they must be careful as Covid-19 was still around. “@ anandahuja and @ Sonam Kapoor wear mask u r pregnant so be careful, COVID s still around (sic),” commented the user.

Ahuja hit back by commenting, “yes she did! Just for the entrance she was without and then wore when she went inside (sic).”

Kapoor announced her pregnancy earlier this month by posting pictures from her maternity shoot on Instagram. She wore a black body suit and the camera captured her with her head in Ahuja’s lap, as she hugged her body bump. She had captioned the post as, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you (sic)." They added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #comingthisfall2022.

Meanwhile, the actress, who was last seen in the film ‘The Zoya Factor’, starring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi, will soon be seen in filmmaker Shome Makhija's film ‘Blind’. The crime thriller also features actors Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. The film is a remake of a Korean thriller with the same name.