Sonali Bendre Reflects On Body-Shaming Experience During Early Career, Says Producers Wanted Her To 'Fatten Up'

However, this wouldn’t be the first time she’d be talking about the issue of body shaming. In 2022, she shed light on the deeply rooted nature of body shaming in society during an interview with Bollywood Bubble. “I do agree body shaming should not have any part in our society and especially little girls and the kind of ideas they are growing with and the crazy dieting people are doing. People are forgetting that it is not holistic,” she said.