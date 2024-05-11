Sonali Bendre On ‘Sarfarosh’: At Times We Felt We Were Making A Documentary

Reflecting on her experience of working across the film industries of India, the actress told IANS: “We didn’t say pan-India in the 1990s, we just did different cinema from across states. I have done one film in Marathi cinema, ‘Anahat’. It was a fabulous story. I have done a wonderful Tamil film, it was a love story on the Internet, the time when people used to visit cyber cafes. I have Kannada films as well and of course, Telugu films. Out of all, I enjoyed working in Telugu cinema and I did more of it. They’re very gentle people.”