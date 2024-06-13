Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside

A viral post on Reddit has shared the wedding invite for Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. The invite features an audio message from the couple.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sonakshi Sinha has left her fans in a frenzy after the media reported that she will be tying the knot with her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23. In her latest interviews, the actor has neither confirmed nor denied the news. However, a viral Reddit post has leaked their wedding invite and confirms the rumours.

The viral Reddit post features a picture of the couple from a holiday in the snow. Sonakshi Sinha is seen in a black puffer coat that she paired with black boots. On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal looked striking in a red coat that he had paired with white pants. The invite also featured a QR code which, when scanned, leads to an audio invite.

Take a look at the wedding invite here.

Sonakshi & Zaheer, wedding confirmed on June 23! 💍
byu/FleaBird_ inBollyBlindsNGossip

The couple says, “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi. For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us to this very moment. The moment where go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other’s definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there.”

Reacting to the invite, fans commented on how adorable it was. One fan wrote, “This is cute… plus the dress code (wear anything other than red... Ambani’s learn something).” A second fan commented, “They have been together for 7 years???!!!! They sound happy and content.” A third fan said, “They look so cute in the picture and the invite is wonderful too, bless them. Really happy for Sona yaar.”

As per the viral post, the couple have urged the guests to wear formal and festive wear. Reports mention that the couple will have a registered marriage which will be followed by a party for the guests. The expected guest list includes Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and the entire cast of ‘Heeramandi’ among others.

