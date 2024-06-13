The couple says, “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos friends and family who have managed to land on this page, hi. For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us to this very moment. The moment where go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend to being each other’s definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there.”