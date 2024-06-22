The pre-wedding festivities for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have begun. Ahead of their registered marriage on June 23, the pictures from their mehendi ceremony have gone viral on social media. The pictures have become the talk of the town and fans cannot stop gushing over how adorable the soon-to-be married couple looks.
In a picture shared by Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s friend, Jafer Ali Munshi, the couple was dressed in festive ethnic wear, and they posed for a picture with their friends and family. Sinha was seen dressed in a printed red kurta and lehenga set which she had paired with a muted golden dupatta and jhumkas. Iqbal, on the other hand, wore white pajamas over a white and red printed sherwani. The couple posed happily with their friends and family members.
Sharing the picture, Munshi wrote, “Soooooooooo excited and Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!” Take a look at the picture shared by him right here.
Yesterday, Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal quashed rumours of a rift between them as they posed for the paparazzi. They posed with their arms around each other, and Shatrughan was seen blessing his future son-in-law. In a conversation with ETimes, Shatrughan’s close friend Shashi Ranjan spilled important details about the wedding. He mentioned that her entire family was going to be a part of her big day. He said, “Sonakshi is marrying the man she loves. Everyone is participating, and Shatru Ji’s brothers are coming from America for the wedding. The registered marriage will take place at Zaheer Iqbal’s house. It is a very happy moment for me and the family.”
Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for seven years. After the registered marriage, the couple will indulge in a star-studded celebration at Mumbai’s Bastian.