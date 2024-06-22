Yesterday, Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal quashed rumours of a rift between them as they posed for the paparazzi. They posed with their arms around each other, and Shatrughan was seen blessing his future son-in-law. In a conversation with ETimes, Shatrughan’s close friend Shashi Ranjan spilled important details about the wedding. He mentioned that her entire family was going to be a part of her big day. He said, “Sonakshi is marrying the man she loves. Everyone is participating, and Shatru Ji’s brothers are coming from America for the wedding. The registered marriage will take place at Zaheer Iqbal’s house. It is a very happy moment for me and the family.”