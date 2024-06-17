Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Spotted Bonding With Zaheer Iqbal's Family Ahead Of Their Wedding - Check Viral Pic Inside

Sonakshi Sinha was seen hanging out with Zaheer Iqbal and his family. The picture was shared on social media by Iqbal's sister - Sanam Ratansi.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal and his family Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal have been the talk of the town ever since the media reported the news of their upcoming marriage. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news of their wedding. But recent developments and reports confirm that they will tie the knot on June 23. Amidst this, a picture of Sinha hanging out with Iqbal’s family has captured everyone’s interest on social media.

The viral picture shows Sonakshi Sinha hanging out with Zaheer Iqbal and his family. Sinha is spotted in a red and orange ombre co-ord set. In contrast, Iqbal was seen in a white t-shirt which he had paired with a necklace. The picture was shared by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi on her Instagram, who is Iqbal’s sister. The viral picture featured Sinha, Iqbal, his mother, father, sister, and another relative.

Take a look at the picture of Sonakshi Sinha shared by Sanam Ratansi here.

The news of Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage has sent her fans into a frenzy. Commenting on her daughter’s marriage, Shatrughan Sinha said, “If my daughter is getting married, I will give her my blessings and support her decision and choice. Sonakshi has the right to choose her companion, and I will be the happiest father on her wedding day. I will always wish her the best...ek hi toh beti hai meri.”

Poonam Dhillon and Yo Yo Honey Singh have confirmed the wedding news. They have mentioned that they have received the wedding invite from the couple. As reported earlier, the couple is rumoured to have a registered marriage which will be followed by a party at Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian in Mumbai. The couple have invited celebrities like Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Aayush Sharma, and the entire cast of ‘Heeramandi’ to join them in their celebrations.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Collides With Goods Train Near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri, Rescue Op On
  3. 'My Entry Has Begun': Late TN CM Jayalaithaa's Confidant Sasikala Announces Re-entry To AIADMK
  4. Stock Market Holidays 2024: BSE, NSE Closed Today For Bakrid
  5. BJP Central Team In Kolkata To Assess Post-Poll Violence, Ravi Shankar Prasad Says 'If Mamata Believes In...'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Pratiksha Honmukhe Quashes Rumours Of Her Dating Shehzada Dhami, Says They Are 'Good Friends'
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Spotted Bonding With Zaheer Iqbal's Family Ahead Of Their Wedding - Check Viral Pic Inside
  5. Nia Sharma On Her Absence From TV: It Was A Conscious Decision
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. Ukraine At UEFA Euro 2024: Coach Serhiy Rebrov Says People Back Home Want His Side To Show The 'Spirit Of UKR'
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s
  4. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: Dutch Knocked Out; SL Sign Off With 83-Run Win
  5. Bhajan Kaur Secures Olympic Archery Berth With Gold At Final Qualifier
World News
  1. Ecuador: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, 6 Dead, 19 Injured; Rescue Ops Underway
  2. Indian National, Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Khalistani Terrorist Pannun, Extradited To US
  3. The Unsung Indian Worker
  4. Hajj Pilgrimage: At least 19 Die In Saudi Arabia As Temperatures Rise
  5. Germany: Police Shoot Man With Axe Ahead Of Euros Match
Latest Stories
  1. Neeraj Chopra In The Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games 2024: Athletes, Events, Streaming - All You Need to Know
  2. EVM Row: Notice Issued On Mobile Phone Used 'Unauthorisedly' At Mumbai North West Counting Centre
  3. Employment Migration At Saturation Point; Student Migration On The Rise: Survey
  4. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  6. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: Dutch Knocked Out; SL Sign Off With 83-Run Win
  7. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s