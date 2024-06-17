Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal have been the talk of the town ever since the media reported the news of their upcoming marriage. The couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news of their wedding. But recent developments and reports confirm that they will tie the knot on June 23. Amidst this, a picture of Sinha hanging out with Iqbal’s family has captured everyone’s interest on social media.
The viral picture shows Sonakshi Sinha hanging out with Zaheer Iqbal and his family. Sinha is spotted in a red and orange ombre co-ord set. In contrast, Iqbal was seen in a white t-shirt which he had paired with a necklace. The picture was shared by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi on her Instagram, who is Iqbal’s sister. The viral picture featured Sinha, Iqbal, his mother, father, sister, and another relative.
Take a look at the picture of Sonakshi Sinha shared by Sanam Ratansi here.
The news of Sonakshi Sinha’s marriage has sent her fans into a frenzy. Commenting on her daughter’s marriage, Shatrughan Sinha said, “If my daughter is getting married, I will give her my blessings and support her decision and choice. Sonakshi has the right to choose her companion, and I will be the happiest father on her wedding day. I will always wish her the best...ek hi toh beti hai meri.”
Poonam Dhillon and Yo Yo Honey Singh have confirmed the wedding news. They have mentioned that they have received the wedding invite from the couple. As reported earlier, the couple is rumoured to have a registered marriage which will be followed by a party at Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian in Mumbai. The couple have invited celebrities like Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Aayush Sharma, and the entire cast of ‘Heeramandi’ to join them in their celebrations.