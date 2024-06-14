Art & Entertainment

Poonam Dhillon Confirms Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, Gives Her Blessings To The Couple

Actor Poonam Dhillon has confirmed that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are getting married. She mentioned that she had received the wedding invitation.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Poonam Dhillon Photo: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal have become the talk of the town ever since the news of them getting married was reported by the media. Media reports mention that the couple will tie the knot on June 23. While the couple has not confirmed or denied the news, their wedding invitation was leaked online. Amidst this, yesteryear actor Poonam Dhillon has finally confirmed the news.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Poonam Dhillon confirmed that Sonakshi Sinha will be getting married to her long-term boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. She revealed that she had received the wedding invitation. She said, “I wish Sonakshi all the very best. She has sent a lovely invitation. I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God she stays happy. She is a lovely warm very loving girl. So, I wish her all the joy and happiness. Please keep her happy, Zaheer. She is a lovely girl. She is precious for all of us.”

On the other hand, her father – Shatrughan Sinha – has also commented on her wedding. In an earlier interview, the actor said, “If my daughter is getting married, I will give her my blessings and support her decision and choice. Sonakshi has the right to choose her companion, and I will be the happiest father on her wedding day. I will always wish her the best...ek hi toh beti hai meri.”

According to media reports, Sinha and Iqbal will have a registered marriage following which they are set to celebrate at Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian in Mumbai. The couple extended invites to Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, and the entire cast of ‘Heeramandi.’ The couple has been dating for seven years. They shared the screen in ‘Double XL.'

Sonakshi Sinha with Zaheer Iqbal - Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

