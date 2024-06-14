In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Poonam Dhillon confirmed that Sonakshi Sinha will be getting married to her long-term boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. She revealed that she had received the wedding invitation. She said, “I wish Sonakshi all the very best. She has sent a lovely invitation. I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God she stays happy. She is a lovely warm very loving girl. So, I wish her all the joy and happiness. Please keep her happy, Zaheer. She is a lovely girl. She is precious for all of us.”