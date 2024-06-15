Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Extends 'Best Wishes' To The 'Power Couple'

As per a leaked wedding invite that has gone viral on social media, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married on June 23. Reportedly, the wedding invitation has been sent to the couple's near and dear ones. Rapper Honey Singh, who is a good friend of Sonakshi and has earlier collaborated with the Dabangg actress, has also confirmed the Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Honey took to his Instagram handle to sent his best wishes to his 'best friend' Sonakshi. He also said that he will make sure to attend her wedding.
He wrote, “Tho I gonna be in London shooting Glory’s first song, but I will make sure I will attend my best friend Sonakshi’s wedding as she has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath bless them.”
Fpr those unversed, Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha worked together in 'Desi Kalakaar' and 'Kalaastar'.
Actress Poonam Dhillon recently confirmed Sonakshi's wedding news to Instant Bollywood. She revealed that she had received a ‘lovely’ invite from the couple. The veteran actress also sent blessings to the would-be Mr and Mrs.
“I wish Sonakshi all the very best. She has sent a lovely invitation. I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God she stays happy. She is a lovely warm very loving girl. So, I wish her all the joy and happiness. Please keep her happy, Zaheer. She is a lovely girl. She is precious for all of us,'' said Poonam.
Sonakshi and Zaheer, starred together in the 2022 film 'Double XL'. They get spotted at various events together and wish each other on special occasions, but they never confirmed their relationship.
As per reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer have extended an invite to Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma and the actress' 'Heeramandi' cast and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.