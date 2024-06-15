Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Extends 'Best Wishes' To The 'Power Couple'

As per a leaked wedding invite that has gone viral on social media, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married on June 23. Reportedly, the wedding invitation has been sent to the couple's near and dear ones. Rapper Honey Singh, who is a good friend of Sonakshi and has earlier collaborated with the Dabangg actress, has also confirmed the Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Honey took to his Instagram handle to sent his best wishes to his 'best friend' Sonakshi. He also said that he will make sure to attend her wedding.