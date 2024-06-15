Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Extends 'Best Wishes' To The 'Power Couple'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot on June 23, as per a wedding invite that has gone viral.

Instagram
Honey Singh on Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding Photo: Instagram
info_icon

As per a leaked wedding invite that has gone viral on social media, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married on June 23. Reportedly, the wedding invitation has been sent to the couple's near and dear ones. Rapper Honey Singh, who is a good friend of Sonakshi and has earlier collaborated with the Dabangg actress, has also confirmed the Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Honey took to his Instagram handle to sent his best wishes to his 'best friend' Sonakshi. He also said that he will make sure to attend her wedding.

He wrote, “Tho I gonna be in London shooting Glory’s first song, but I will make sure I will attend my best friend Sonakshi’s wedding as she has been a big support in my career and helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona and Zaheer! Bholenath bless them.”

Honey Singh wishes Sonakshi Sinha on her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal
Honey Singh wishes Sonakshi Sinha on her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Fpr those unversed, Honey Singh and Sonakshi Sinha worked together in 'Desi Kalakaar' and 'Kalaastar'.

Actress Poonam Dhillon recently confirmed Sonakshi's wedding news to Instant Bollywood. She revealed that she had received a ‘lovely’ invite from the couple. The veteran actress also sent blessings to the would-be Mr and Mrs.

“I wish Sonakshi all the very best. She has sent a lovely invitation. I have known her since she was a little girl. I have seen her entire journey. I pray to God she stays happy. She is a lovely warm very loving girl. So, I wish her all the joy and happiness. Please keep her happy, Zaheer. She is a lovely girl. She is precious for all of us,'' said Poonam.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, starred together in the 2022 film 'Double XL'. They get spotted at various events together and wish each other on special occasions, but they never confirmed their relationship.

As per reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer have extended an invite to Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma and the actress' 'Heeramandi' cast and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: 8 Naxals Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  2. Weather Updates, June 15: North India Still Under Heatwave, Monsoon Nowhere Near; 6 Dead In Sikkim Rains, Landslides
  3. G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
  4. Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxalites, 1 Security Personnel Killed In Encounter In Narayanpur
  5. 'NDA Govt Formed By Mistake': Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Says PM Modi 'Habitual Of...'
Entertainment News
  1. Jimmy Kimmel To Leave 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' To Focus On His Son's Health? Here's What We Know
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Extends 'Best Wishes' To The 'Power Couple'
  3. Mandira Bedi Finally Opens Up About Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Says Dealing With Grief Is A 'Work In Progress'
  4. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Mom Turns Emotional After Watching The Film; Gives Him Warm Hug
  5. Saba Azad Reveals Losing Out Jobs Because Of Her Relationship With Hrithik Roshan, Calls Out Industry For Being 'Patriarchal'
Sports News
  1. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp
  2. Australia Vs Scotland Prediction, Match 35, T20 World Cup 2024: Key Stats, Weather Report
  3. Veteran Sports Journalist Harpal Singh Bedi Passes Away At Age 72
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI Preview: Jemimah Rodrigues Returns After Injury
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
World News
  1. Heat Wave Alert: NWS Predicts Sweltering Week For Midwest And Northeast
  2. G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
  3. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
  4. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa Returns As South Africa's President For 2nd Term, Nation To Get Its First Coalition Govt
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!