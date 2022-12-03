Somy Ali On World Population Crossing 8 Billion: Wouldn’t Have Been The Case If There Was More Awareness On Birth Control

The world population crossed 8 billion recently and the UN has predicted that India will be the most populated country, even more than China, by 2023. Somy Ali, who runs an NGO called No More Tears and helps rape survivors and victims of domestic violence, says that we need to take this seriously.

“This would not have been the case if there were to be more awareness on birth control. Most importantly in rural areas where people are barely surviving without job opportunities and lack of income. Another considerable aspect is where women, whether in an educated or uneducated society, are deemed commodities. Therefore, men truly believe that women are at their mercy and beck and call whenever they want. Men do not believe that they have to or need to use protection and are the least concerned with population growth. Again, due to the lack of education, they feel it is their God-given right to have as many children as they want with absolutely no concern about a woman's idea of a family,” she says.

Somy Ali says that while we have grown up hearing slogans on family planning, it is not followed in most places in the country. “Hum Do Humare Do is something I have heard of even when I lived in India in the 90s. In addition to being an overpopulated country, there is another serious factor to consider and that is contracting sexually transmitted diseases. There are no guarantees that a certain husband/boyfriend is not having relations with many women or even frequenting the brothels,” she says.

Talking about the action that needs to be taken, Somy Ali says, “The only solution is to have workshops and public service announcements about all the negative aspects of an overpopulated country. We need to make people aware of issues as real as climate change and the effects it will have on not just India, but universally.”

She says that the situation is very different in the west. “In the west, men are afraid to take responsibility more so when they are just dating the woman. Here, it is the man who is held accountable for financial child support. Thus, they make sure they do not get the girl/woman pregnant. And those married, typically aim for 2-3 children, based on their salaries,” she says.

She adds, “Only people like Angelina Jolie and Madonna can afford to have 7-8 adopted children which is wonderful, but these people have the means to support their children. In conclusion, we need more education otherwise nothing will change.”

Meanwhile, the actress hopes that there was a mechanism to see if a couple is even capable of taking care of a child before they have one. “Unfortunately, anyone and everyone can have children with no parenting skills or a prerequisite to do so. I see far too many abused children due to my work and always wished there was a mandate for one to become parents just like you can't drive a car without a license and be a surgeon without going to med school,” she says.