Somy Ali On Vaishali Takkar’s Death: Can’t Begin To Fathom The Pain This Young Woman Must Have Been Enduring

The news of Vaishali Takkar committing suicide at the age of 30 is extremely saddening. Actress Somy Ali, who also runs an NGO in the US called No More Tears and helps domestic abuse victims and rape victims through her organisation, says that it’s time we need to start caring.

“This is the saddest news ever. Suicide rates have become rampant in the past two years. Again, I blame us for not caring. It takes less than a millisecond to ask someone how they are doing. That’s literally all we have to do is to take the time to talk to someone about their mental health,” she says.

She adds, “I can’t begin to fathom the pain this young woman must have been enduring to take such a drastic step. My heart goes out to her family and losing her is a tremendous loss. While we don’t have access to literal facts about why Vaishali took her own life, there is speculation about harassment from her ex-boyfriend. If that’s in fact true, the authorities need to dig deeper and hold him accountable for the pain he was putting her through.”

Somy Ali says that we need to put our own problems aside and lend an ear to the other person and understand what they are going through. “Ultimately, we need to be less self-absorbed and listen to anyone who might be hurting emotionally. Depression, heartache and sadness are all very real emotions and many people experience these emotions be it genetics or their circumstances. It is significant for us to interject and take a look into our loved one's psyches to make sure we can give them the help they require. This will literally save lives,” she says.

Somy Ali says that it’s high time something is done. “Imagine a world where we can stop the rate of suicides by simply listening. We are losing people very quickly and far too frequently through suicides. Enough is enough! We better wake up and teach ourselves how to care for others rather than only ourselves. If we don’t change this selfish lifestyle there will inevitably be more lives lost. We are approaching 2023 and it’s high time that we eradicate the stigma of addressing mental health. We don’t have a choice now but to care and involve ourselves in the lives of those we care for to make sure they are okay. “How are you?” should not be just pleasantries exchanged rather actually asking one if they are doing okay.”