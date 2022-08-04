Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Some Influencers Stooping To Any Level To Get Likes, Says Sada

Actress Sada, who was one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries until a few years ago, on Wednesday lamented that the line between good and bad influence was thinning out and that some influencers/celebrities were stooping to any level to get views and likes.

Sada
Sada Instagram/@sadaa17

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:13 am

Actress Sada, who was one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries until a few years ago, on Wednesday lamented that the line between good and bad influence was thinning out and that some influencers/celebrities were stooping to any level to get views and likes.

Taking to Instagram to pen a post on the issue, Sada, who has been a part of superhits like Vikram-starrer 'Anniyan', Madhavan-starrer 'Ethiree' and late director Jeeva's 'Unnale Unnale', said, "With social media booming like never before, with every second person choosing to be a Content Creator/Influencer, the line between good and bad influence is thinning out.

"Some influencers/celebs choose to stoop to any level to get views and likes. What they forget is they are giving out a wrong unethical message to the younger generations that are naive and mostly will follow them blindly."

Calling the development "scary and an inappropriate use of power of influence", the actress said, "It's disheartening to see morals, integrity and wisdom all taking a back seat in this process."

Urging influencers to influence their followers into becoming more empathetic human beings, Sada said, "In a world where you can be anything and choose to become an influencer, at least influence your followers to become a better and empathetic human. That's what is lacking in today's fast-moving world."

"Leave this world with an influence that'll be remembered for good even after you are gone," the actress said.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sada Influencer Kollywood Tollywood Social Media Film Industry Movies Vikram R Madhavan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?