A good writer’s job is something which is unique in nature as they are the one who creates the world around us. Sharing his point of view on this Soham P Shah says, “A writer definitely conveys his thoughts on paper, but I work on the visuals first. It’s very important for me to set up the story in a particular atmosphere. The ambience and location are very important. Maybe being a filmmaker, my storytelling is more visual. Then it forms into characters, story, screenplay, and dialogues. My storytelling is more cinematic. I am not an avid reader of many authors, but I read content that is research-based or cinematic. I like Sir Ruskin Bond, JK Rowling, and also JRR Tolkien, who has written ‘Lord Of The Rings’. These worlds attract and inspire me.”