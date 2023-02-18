Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sohail Khan Is Excited About Celebrity Cricket League Returning After Pandemic

Home Art & Entertainment

Sohail Khan Is Excited About Celebrity Cricket League Returning After Pandemic

Bollywood actor and director Sohail Khan shared his experience of being part of the Celebrity Cricket League(CCL) which is a sportainment event that includes film actors from eight major regional film industries.

Sohail Khan
Sohail Khan IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 1:10 pm

 Bollywood actor and director Sohail Khan shared his experience of being part of the Celebrity Cricket League(CCL) which is a sportainment event that includes film actors from eight major regional film industries.

Sohail said: "The best part about CCL is that it brings people from different film industries together for one common goal. When the founder of CCL, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, first thought of this concept, no one ever had any second thoughts about it and everyone wanted this tournament to happen."

The 52-year-old actor is known for his work in films such as 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Krishna Cottage', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'God Tussi Great Ho', and many more. He also directed movies like 'Auzaar', 'Hello Brother' and 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'.

He along with Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Jishu Sengupta, Sonu Sood, Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Ganesh Kishan, Sudheer Babu, and Jiiva are coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote CCL.

Talking more about the event and expressing his excitement bout CCL coming back after the pandemic, Sohail added: "We are all part of the same industry, and only our languages and regions are different. So, bringing us all together on a cricket field is like bringing that child in you back again on the field and that's the most amazing thing about CCL. This is our 10th season, and despite the 3 seasons we missed due to Covid, we are back with a bang and everyone is happy."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sohail Khan Sonu Sood Dinesh Lal Yadav Binoo Dhillon Rajeev Pillai Ganesh Kishan The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Celebrity Cricket League
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts