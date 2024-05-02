Art & Entertainment

Soha Ali Khan Shares Glimpses Of Saba Pataudi's Birthday Bash: Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim Join The Celebration

Saba Pataudi celebrated her birthday on May 1.

Saba Pataudi's Birthday Photo: Instagram
Saba Pataudi, the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, celebrated her birthday on May 1. The day appeared to be filled with cake and love, especially judging by the photos shared by the latter. Let’s have a look at how the siblings, along with their family, marked her special day.

On the occasion of Saba Pataudi’s birthday, which coincides with Maharashtra Day, Soha took to her Instagram to share a bunch of photos which feature family members.

In the first two pictures, Soha and her daughter, Inaaya, Saif with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen clapping as birthday girl Saba cuts two huge and delicious cakes. In another set of photos, Soha is seen posing with the birthday girl. In one of the photos, Kareena is hugging and posing with Inaaya. In another photo, Saif, Soha and Ibrahim are posing for a photo together. In the last two photos, Soha posted a picture of her daughter in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

While the close family was all present, Sara Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu appear to have been absent from the celebration. Take a look here:

In the comments section, the birthday girl commented, “Thank you! You beat me to it (red heart emoticon). Loved spending it with my family. And friends. Lots of love.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor reminisced by sharing throwback, unseen pictures with her sister-in-law on the latter’s birthday. “Happy birthday Saba dearest. Love you. God bless you (red heart emojis),” she captioned them.

Kareena Kapoor with Saba Ali Khan - Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes 'Saba Dearest' On Her 48th Birthday, Shares Throwback Pictures

BY IANS

Saba, the second child of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, is the sister of popular stars Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Unlike other members of the family, she has chosen to stay away from the limelight, and quietly pursues a career as a jewellery designer. Not only that, she is also extremely active on social media, often sharing unseen pictures of the family with her followers on Instagram.

