Soha Ali Khan Shares Glimpses Of Saba Pataudi's Birthday Bash: Saif, Kareena, Ibrahim Join The Celebration

In the first two pictures, Soha and her daughter, Inaaya, Saif with Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen clapping as birthday girl Saba cuts two huge and delicious cakes. In another set of photos, Soha is seen posing with the birthday girl. In one of the photos, Kareena is hugging and posing with Inaaya. In another photo, Saif, Soha and Ibrahim are posing for a photo together. In the last two photos, Soha posted a picture of her daughter in traditional Maharashtrian attire.