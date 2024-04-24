Snow White Suspended From Disney Parks For Violation Of Rules? Here's What We Know

Visitors at Disney Parks will be up for disappointment if they visit to catch a glimpse of Snow White. A recent report has revealed that the amusement park has suspended the person who plays Snow White from its theme parks for an alleged violation of rules. The report mentions that Snow White will not be seen until the investigation is concluded.
As reported by Inside The Magic, Disney Parks has suspended Sophia Dottir. She used to play the roles of Anna from ‘Frozen’ and Snow White from ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ at Disney parks. Dottir took to her YouTube and shared a vlog where she narrated the details. In a video titled, ‘What The He!! Happened (Being Fired From WDW) ep.2.’, she talked about working for Disney and also mentioned the times when she was mistreated by the organization. She said that she was placed “under investigation for breaking character integrity online.”
Dottir claimed that Disney removed her for her social media activity. According to the report, cast members at the Walt Disney World Resort are asked to not reveal details about the roles that they play on social media to keep the ‘magic’ alive. However, Dottir shared images of her dressed as Snow White on her social media yet she never explicitly stated what her character in the park was. In one of her videos, she claims, “And I'm Sophia, so how can I be Snow White?” She claimed that she was called for a meeting where they took her ID and asked her to leave the property.
The report claimed that Disney used her case as an example of policy violations. The reprimand she received from Disney has complicated her situation even further. Additionally, PEOPLE requested Disney for a comment, but they have not responded and neither have they issued an official statement.