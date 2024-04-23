In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po (Jack Black) is given the dual challenge of the Spiritual Leader for the Valley of Peace apart from picking a successor as the new Dragon Warrior. However, the plans are disturbed by Chameleon (Viola Davis), a malevolent shape-shifting sorceress. Eventually, Po learns that heroes do come from the most unlikely origins. The film has a cast of Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston and Ian McShane, among others.