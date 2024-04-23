Just like every week, there’s a list of interesting titles on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and more this week, and it is a perfect blend of movies and TV shows. There’s Jack Black-led ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ and ‘Dead Boy Detectives’, among others, to watch. Check out the top 5 titles to watch this week to satiate all your bingeing needs:
Briganti (April 23)
‘Briganti’ delves into the world of Southern Italy during the mid-19th century, and revolves around Filomena, a peasant who moves past her oppressive husband by running away into the bandit-ridden forests. Her journey, however, leads her to get captured by the infamous Monaco gang. She gets along with Sparviero, a bounty hunter. Together, they undertake a quest for treasure, set in a newly unified Italy.
Streaming on Netflix
Dead Boy Detectives (April 25)
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ is based on the escapades of two ghostly boys, Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, who take on the roles as paranormal detectives. They are joined by their psychic ally, Crystal, and her friend Niko. Together, they solve cases involving supernatural entities.
Streaming on Netflix
Dil Dosti Dilemma (April 25)
The show, which is inspired by Andaleeb Wajid’s novel Asmara’s Summer, is based on Asmara, a young woman from Bengaluru. She is sent to her grandparents’ modest community but ends up fabricating a story about being in Canada to match her social image. However, her trip takes her on a voyage of self-discovery, and she learns valuable life lessons, while reconnecting with her family roots.
Streaming on Prime Video
Kung Fu Panda 4 (April 26)
In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po (Jack Black) is given the dual challenge of the Spiritual Leader for the Valley of Peace apart from picking a successor as the new Dragon Warrior. However, the plans are disturbed by Chameleon (Viola Davis), a malevolent shape-shifting sorceress. Eventually, Po learns that heroes do come from the most unlikely origins. The film has a cast of Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston and Ian McShane, among others.
Available to buy and rent on BookMyShow Stream
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (April 26)
The four-part docuseries, ‘Thank You, Goodnight’, is based on the legendary rock band Bon Jovi, and is led by Jon Bon Jovi. Showcasing the time of four decades, the series revolves around the band’s rise from local New Jersey music scene to an international band, including their struggles.
Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar