Snoop Dogg To Produce And Roll Out A Biopic On His Life

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:27 pm

American rapper Snoop Dogg's biopic is set to hit the silver screen with blunt force. It remains to be seen if his iconic acceptance speech (where Snoop thanked himself for the success) will find its place in the film's runtime. 

The 51-year-old rap legend has joined forces with Universal Pictures, director Allen Hughes and writer Joe Robert Cole to make the upcoming biopic, reports Female First UK.

Snoop, who will produce alongside Allen and Sara Ramaker, said in a statement, "I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I'm trying to portray on screen, and the memory I'm trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni."

Female First UK further states that the upcoming biopic will feature some of Snoop's most popular songs, and it will also be the first film from Snoop's Death Row Pictures, after he purchased the brand earlier this year.

The rap icon previously hinted at the possibility of releasing his "life story" under the Death Row label.

He said, "I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and re-release their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story."

