Sleepy Hollow: Lindsey Beer To Write, Direct, And Produce The Reboot Of Paramount's Horror Film

Lindsey Beer, Todd Garner, and Spencer Walken will produce Paramount Pictures' horror movie 'Sleepy Hollow.' The details of the upcoming project are under wraps for now.

Lindsey Beer and a still from Sleepy Hollow IMDB

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 5:04 pm

Paramount Pictures is rebooting its classic horror film 'Sleepy Hollow' with Lindsey Beer ready to write, direct and produce the project.

According to Deadline, Beer will be producing alongside Todd Garner and Spencer Walken of Broken Road Productions. 'Sleepy Hollow,' the story of the headless horseman who terrorizes a small village and its newest resident, Ichabod Crane, has been reworked numerous times throughout the years.

Some of the most popular iterations include the 1949 Disney animated movie, Paramount's 1999 film starring Johnny Depp as Crane with Tim Burton directing, and the 2010s Fox TV series. 

Details of the upcoming version have not been disclosed yet. 

The film is a part of Beer's overall deal with the studio. She is set to make her directorial debut with Paramount's 'Pet Sematary,' which will be produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura.

Beer is best known for writing 'Star Trek' for Paramount and 'Bad Robot.' She also serves as showrunner and creator for Netflix’s 'The Magic Order.'

[With Inputs From PTI]

