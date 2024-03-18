'Singles' Actor Lee Beom-soo Announces Divorce From Lee Yoon-jin After 14 Years Of Marriage

The two tied the knot in May 2010. Shortly after, they welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter, Lee So-eul on March 1, 2011. Three years later, on February 21, 2014, their son, Lee Da-eul was born. Currently, as per reports, the couple is living separately. Lee Yoon-jin resides in Bali, Indonesia, with their daughter. Meanwhile, Lee Beom-soo lives in Seoul, South Korea, with their son. Whether the two will co-parent the children or if one of them will get full custody is yet to be seen.