'Singles' Actor Lee Beom-soo Announces Divorce From Lee Yoon-jin After 14 Years Of Marriage

After 14 years of marriage, popular K-Drama and film actor Lee Beom-soo and internet personality-English translator Lee Yoon-jin are going their separate ways, and will be commencing their divorce mediation process soon.
The actor’s agency, Y1 Entertainment, confirmed various reports of the couple’s split. “Lee Beom-soo and Lee Yoon-jin are in the process of negotiating their divorce. Because it’s a personal matter, it’s difficult for us to confirm the details.”
Speculation about the couple’s divorce started in December 2023 when Lee Yoon-jin posted some cyptic messages on Instagram that hinted at her marriage with Lee Beom-see taking a toll for the worse. Soon after, the two stopped following each other on Instagram. Following this, the actor deleted all his posts and unfollowed everyone else on his following list too.
At that time, the actor’s agency passed a statement which refuted all divorce rumours. However, four months later, it’s been confirmed that the two will be parting ways, seemingly for the better.
The two are now working on their divorce with the help of a mediator. When Lee Yoon-jin asked her estranged husband if they could reach a middle ground, they weren’t able to. So, she turned to the court and filed a divorce mediation request. Their first meditation hearing is soon to take place.
The two tied the knot in May 2010. Shortly after, they welcomed their first child into the world, a daughter, Lee So-eul on March 1, 2011. Three years later, on February 21, 2014, their son, Lee Da-eul was born. Currently, as per reports, the couple is living separately. Lee Yoon-jin resides in Bali, Indonesia, with their daughter. Meanwhile, Lee Beom-soo lives in Seoul, South Korea, with their son. Whether the two will co-parent the children or if one of them will get full custody is yet to be seen.