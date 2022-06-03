According to sources, late singer KK's preliminary postmortem report suggested he may have had underlying heart issues that contributed to his abrupt death following a concert in Kolkata on May 31.

The legendary singer died of a heart attack, according to the report, which also referenced "myocardial infarction," which could have caused the pumping of blood to the heart to stop, according to sources. According to the preliminary findings, if a person has had latent heart disease for a long period, there is a risk of myocardial infarction.

"He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," a doctor who performed the autopsy told PTI. He also said, "The vocalist had 80 percent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades was 100 percent...During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest."

Before traveling to Kolkata, the late singer's wife told the authorities that he felt pain in his arms and shoulders. According to sources, the singer also had gastrointestinal issues and took antacids on occasion.

Excitement, according to the doctor, blocked blood flow for a few moments, resulting in an erratic heartbeat for a brief period of time. "As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved," he said.

The musician was on antacids, according to the doctor, "probably considering some pain which he mistook as digestive problems."

A senior officer with the Kolkata Police Department revealed that the singer's wife told them that KK used to take antacids. After a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday night, KK died of a major heart arrest. After a high-octane concert at a packed Kolkata theatre yesterday, the singer died while being brought to the hospital. The apparent lack of air during the concert has been questioned due to the intense heat.

According to a message uploaded on his social media account, the singer's body was carried to his apartment in Mumbai where his funeral rites were performed on the morning of June 2.