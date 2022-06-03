Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

KK Could Have Possibly Had A Heart Illness, Reports

KK's postmortem report suggested he may have had heart issues that contributed to his abrupt death in Kolkata.

KK Could Have Possibly Had A Heart Illness, Reports
KK Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 11:21 am

According to sources, late singer KK's preliminary postmortem report suggested he may have had underlying heart issues that contributed to his abrupt death following a concert in Kolkata on May 31.

The legendary singer died of a heart attack, according to the report, which also referenced "myocardial infarction," which could have caused the pumping of blood to the heart to stop, according to sources. According to the preliminary findings, if a person has had latent heart disease for a long period, there is a risk of myocardial infarction.

"He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," a doctor who performed the autopsy told PTI. He also said, "The vocalist had 80 percent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades was 100 percent...During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest."

Before traveling to Kolkata, the late singer's wife told the authorities that he felt pain in his arms and shoulders. According to sources, the singer also had gastrointestinal issues and took antacids on occasion.

Excitement, according to the doctor, blocked blood flow for a few moments, resulting in an erratic heartbeat for a brief period of time. "As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved," he said.

The musician was on antacids, according to the doctor, "probably considering some pain which he mistook as digestive problems."

A senior officer with the Kolkata Police Department revealed that the singer's wife told them that KK used to take antacids. After a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata on Tuesday night, KK died of a major heart arrest. After a high-octane concert at a packed Kolkata theatre yesterday, the singer died while being brought to the hospital. The apparent lack of air during the concert has been questioned due to the intense heat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@kk_live_now)

According to a message uploaded on his social media account, the singer's body was carried to his apartment in Mumbai where his funeral rites were performed on the morning of June 2. 

Related stories

Bollywood Singer KK's Mortal Remains Being Taken to Mumbai's Versova

Singer KK Cremated In The Presence Of Family, Friends

Family, Friends Bid Final Goodbye At Singer KK's Cremation In Mumbai

Tags

Art & Entertainment KK Singer KK Singer Death Krishnakumar Kunnath Krishnakumar Kunnath Death Bollywood Singh KK Last Performance Bollywood Singer Death KK Last Rites
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India