Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Badshah Shares Hate Messages Of Trolls, Deletes Posts Later

Badshah expressed his condolences for late musician KK, who died of cardiac arrest on May 31 in Kolkata.

Badshah Shares Hate Messages Of Trolls, Deletes Posts Later
Badshah Instagram/@badboybadshah

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:40 pm

Singer and rapper Badshah, expressed his condolences for late musician KK, who died of cardiac arrest on May 31 in Kolkata. Badshah received a hate message from a troll after he penned a tribute for the late singer.

The 36-year-old Indian rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few stories about receiving hate messages.

Related stories

Badshah To Make International Debut With J Balvin And Tainy

Badshah Opens Up About His Struggle With Sleep Apnea

He shared a screenshot of a direct message he received from a troll that said, "tu kab marega (when will you die)" followed by an obscene phrase in his first Instagram story. "Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis" he wrote.  The troller's identity was not revealed by Badshah.

"What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some praying for you to die," he added in his next Instagram story.

Badshah's Instagram Stories
Badshah's Instagram Stories Instagram/@badboyshah

The singer-rapper later deleted his stories.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known by his stage name 'Badshah,' is an Indian singer-rapper. He has worked with some of the country's biggest names, and his tracks have appeared in a number of Bollywood blockbusters. He also appears in the reality show 'India's Got Talent' as a judge.

He is one of the most popular rappers in the country, with hits including 'Jugnu,' 'Mercy,' 'Paagal,' 'Genda Phool,' 'Dj Waley Babu,' 'Proper Patola,' and 'Kala Chashma,' to name a few.

Most recently he was seen with Actress Kangana Ranaut in the song ‘She’s On Fire’ from her movie ‘Dhaakad’. 
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Badshah Trolling Hate Message KK Singer Death Bollywood Badshah
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta