Singer and rapper Badshah, expressed his condolences for late musician KK, who died of cardiac arrest on May 31 in Kolkata. Badshah received a hate message from a troll after he penned a tribute for the late singer.

The 36-year-old Indian rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a few stories about receiving hate messages.

He shared a screenshot of a direct message he received from a troll that said, "tu kab marega (when will you die)" followed by an obscene phrase in his first Instagram story. "Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis" he wrote. The troller's identity was not revealed by Badshah.

"What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some praying for you to die," he added in his next Instagram story.

Badshah's Instagram Stories Instagram/@badboyshah

The singer-rapper later deleted his stories.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known by his stage name 'Badshah,' is an Indian singer-rapper. He has worked with some of the country's biggest names, and his tracks have appeared in a number of Bollywood blockbusters. He also appears in the reality show 'India's Got Talent' as a judge.

He is one of the most popular rappers in the country, with hits including 'Jugnu,' 'Mercy,' 'Paagal,' 'Genda Phool,' 'Dj Waley Babu,' 'Proper Patola,' and 'Kala Chashma,' to name a few.

Most recently he was seen with Actress Kangana Ranaut in the song ‘She’s On Fire’ from her movie ‘Dhaakad’.

