Simu Liu Recalls Getting Fired From His Company 10 Years Ago

Actor Simu Liu was fired by his company in Toronto, ten years ago. The actor shared a note while he recalled that day. He took to Instagram and wrote a long post remembering the events that took place. He said that for ten years he ran around ‘like a headless chicken’ as he tried to ‘figure out how to break into the industry’. He was under credit card debt and was taking up any job that came his way.

Liu also said that even if he hadn’t been cast in the ‘life changing roles’, he would still find the purpose and meaning in the ‘pursuit of success on my own terms’. Liu played the lead superhero role in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, a Marvel Cinematic Universe film. His post read, "Soon it'll be Apr 12th, the day I got laid off from @Deloitte. I owe my life to being let go from a career I hated. Accounting=not for me.”

He further continued, "Ten years ago to the day, I was lead into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately. A lady from HR and a security guard escorted me back onto the floor in front of the entire open concept office. It was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Nobody moved, offered a whisper of encouragement or even looked in my direction. I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back.”

Liu concluded by saying, "To Paul Gibbon and the offices of Deloitte Toronto; sincerely, honestly, thank you. You did for me what I never had the courage to do myself; you destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me."

Have a look at the post below-

On the other hand, the actor also tweeted on Twitter and wrote, "So this is a whole a** essay but the gist of it is that ten years ago today I was let go from my job as an accountant at Deloitte and although it devastated me at the time, it ended up being the best thing that ever happened to me. Thanks @DeloitteCanada! Thanks Paul!"