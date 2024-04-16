Outlook’s Verdict

When I finished watching ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’, I was left with many questions. By the end of the movie, you still do not know why one character behaves eccentrically and how another girl who had strange marks on her eyeballs was killed. These two plots were conveniently forgotten and by the end of it, I had a feeling of incompleteness. The movie bites off more than it could chew and that leads to these loose ends. The writing loopholes make you feel like you are watching an episode from a Hindi crime serial. It was painful to watch Manoj Bajpayee perform so well in a movie that does not do justice to him or any other character. ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ left me with a foul taste in my mouth. I am going with 1.5 stars.