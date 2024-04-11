'Sikandar': Salman Khan Announces The Title Of His Next With AR Murugadoss Set For Eid 2025 Release

Is it really even Eid in the film fraternity if Salman Khan doesn’t announce the release of his movie venture? While this year the superstar did not have a movie release, he did delight fans with a special announcement. Unveiling the title of his next film alongside director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Khan promises a grand return to theatres on Eid 2025.
Khan’s project with the esteemed director and producer has been in talks for a while now. Taking to his social media handles on April 11, on the occasion of Eid, the country’s Bhaijaan announced the highly-anticipated title of his Eid 2025 release. The film is titled ‘Sikandar,’ where he will be playing the titular character.
The title slate read, “Sajid Nadiadwala presents Salman Khan in and as Sikandar.”
In the caption, alongside the announcement, he didn’t forget to give a sweet shoutout to this year’s Eid releases, which include Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan.’
“Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!” Take a look at the announcement post here:
Earlier, on March 12, the ‘Tiger’ actor shared the film’s announcement on his official social media handle.
In a recent interview with Times of India, the director of the film, AR Murugadoss, teased the film, and stated that, “In addition to high-octane action sequences, it will be packed with emotions and also carry a powerful social message. It will be a pan-India film. Audiences can expect to see a new kind of Salman Khan in this film.” In another report by Pinkvilla, it was revealed that the forthcoming film “will be shot in Portugal and other European countries apart from some portions in India on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore, making it the most ambitious film of Sajid Nadiadwala.”
With this special news, Salman Khan has added an extra touch of magic to the Eid festivities. More details regarding the film are expected to be announced soon.