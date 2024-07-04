Art & Entertainment

'Sikandar': 'Baahubali's Kattappa AKA Sathyaraj Joins The Salman Khan Starrer With Prateik Babbar

Sathyaraj has joined the cast of 'Sikandar' along with Prateik Babbar. The Salman Khan starrer is set to release on Eid 2025.

Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar on the sets of 'Sikandar' Photo: X
Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ is one of the most anticipated films among the fans of the actor. Directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ is one of the biggest films in Bollywood. The movie has kickstarted its production in Mumbai. Recently, the makers took to social media to announce that they have roped in Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar for this film.

Taking to their social media, Nadiadwala Grandson took to their social media to share a poster and announce that they have roped in Sathyaraj for the flick. They shared a poster that read, “Welcome On Board Sathyaraj Sir.” They also shared a picture of Sathyaraj with Warda Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. They also announced that along with Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar has also joined ‘Sikandar.’

Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “We’re elated to welcome you on board #Sathyaraj sir! Honoured to have you in team #Sikandar Happy to collaborate with our very own @_prat once again! And we can’t wait for everyone to experience this cinematic excellence on the big screens! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025”

Take a look at the post here.

Sathyaraj is known for playing the role of Kattappa in ‘Baahubali.’ Reacting to this announcement, fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming film. One fan said, “Sir Please bring Anirudh Ravichander for the BGM.” A second fan mentioned, “VERY EXCITED FOR SIKANDAR EID 2025.” A third fan commented, “Can’t wait for this collaboration.”

Last month, Khan took to his social media to share the first picture from the sets of ‘Sikandar’ as the movie went on floors. Starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar, the star-studded action thriller is scheduled to release on Eid 2025.

