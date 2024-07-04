Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ is one of the most anticipated films among the fans of the actor. Directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Sikandar’ is one of the biggest films in Bollywood. The movie has kickstarted its production in Mumbai. Recently, the makers took to social media to announce that they have roped in Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar for this film.