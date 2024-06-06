She said that Sathyaraj’s acting prowess made every scene come alive. “Whether it was a comic scene or an intense moment, Sathyaraj sir’s consistency and ease made every scene come alive,” said the actress, who began her career in 2015 as an assistant director for filmmakers Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 27-year-old actress is grateful for the opportunity she got. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have shared the screen with such a phenomenal actor and I hope to have the opportunity to collaborate with him again,” said Sharvari, who made her acting debut with Kabir Khan's war drama series 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' in 2020.