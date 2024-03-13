Taking to Facebook, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father – Balkaur Singh – put out a post where he talked about ‘rumours.’ He told the late singer’s fans to not believe the rumours about the family that are floating around on social media. He said that the family would share all updates as and when they feel that the time is right. Singh wrote, “We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumours going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all.”