Sidhu Moose Wala and his family have been in the news lately. Last month, it was reported that the late singer’s parents are expecting their second child. However, recently, the singer’s father has put out a cryptic post on Facebook and fans are having a tough time trying to figure out what he means.
Taking to Facebook, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father – Balkaur Singh – put out a post where he talked about ‘rumours.’ He told the late singer’s fans to not believe the rumours about the family that are floating around on social media. He said that the family would share all updates as and when they feel that the time is right. Singh wrote, “We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumours going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all.”
Advertisement
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 19K likes. On one hand, a section of fans believe that Singh is talking about the reports concerning the pregnancy. While on the other hand, some fans think it is about some other issue. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Waheguru we pray to the true master that happiness returns to our Sidhu family. We request those who are hungry for likes and views to please do not make the family's talks public. Have mercy on us!!” A second fan wrote, “Waheguru Ji please bring happiness again to your courtyard.” A third fan commented, “You did a great job by answering the news."