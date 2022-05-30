The assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala stunned the entire country. On Sunday afternoon, the 28-year-old singer was fatally shot in his hometown of Jawaharke in the Mansa district. He was shot a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

Many celebrities voiced their outrage and demanded justice as soon as the news of his death broke online.

"RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can’t believe this,” actor Varun Dhawan wrote on his Instagram story.

Actor Ranveer Singh dedicated an entire Instagram post.

Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted,

Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

“RIP. Deeply saddened by this tragic death. Your legendary music will live on,” actress Sara Ali Khan wrote alongside the image.

Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani thought of Moosewala as an "authentic modern artist" and said his courage and legacy will never be forgotten. He wrote on Twitter,

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

Popular comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh penned an emotional tribute to the late singer.

British singer Sophie Choudry was also one of the celebrities to have felt loss. She tweeted,

This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sad💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LKZUXh3mxh — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 29, 2022

The Punjab Police withdrew security from 424 persons on Saturday, including Sidhu Moosewala. In the recent assembly election, he ran on the Congress ticket from Mansa and was beaten by AAP's Dr. Vijay Singla.

Jimmy Sheirgill, who is known for his contribution to Punjabi and Hindi cinema wrote,

Singer Armaan Malik also took to Twitter to express his sadness.

Dark day for the artist and music community. We lost a true gem.



RIP @iSidhuMooseWala paaji.. may your family and friends have the strength to deal with this loss.. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022

Actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to express her loss.

Sidhu Moosewala was a politician, singer, and rapper. His hit song "So High" catapulted him to popularity. Moosewala joined the Congress on December 3, 2021, in preparation for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.

His shooting elicited shock and outrage from Congress and other political heavyweights, who attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover.