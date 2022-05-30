Monday, May 30, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala Death: Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal And Others Express Grief

Many celebrities including Vishal Dadlani, and Kapil Sharma have expressed grief after the singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead.

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala. Twitter

Updated: 30 May 2022 10:33 am

The assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala stunned the entire country. On Sunday afternoon, the 28-year-old singer was fatally shot in his hometown of Jawaharke in the Mansa district. He was shot a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

Many celebrities voiced their outrage and demanded justice as soon as the news of his death broke online.

"RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can’t believe this,” actor Varun Dhawan wrote on his Instagram story.

Actor Ranveer Singh dedicated an entire Instagram post.

Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted,

“RIP. Deeply saddened by this tragic death. Your legendary music will live on,” actress Sara Ali Khan wrote alongside the image.

Bollywood singer Vishal Dadlani thought of Moosewala as an "authentic modern artist" and said his courage and legacy will never be forgotten. He wrote on Twitter,

Popular comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh penned an emotional tribute to the late singer. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

British singer Sophie Choudry was also one of the celebrities to have felt loss. She tweeted, 

The Punjab Police withdrew security from 424 persons on Saturday, including Sidhu Moosewala. In the recent assembly election, he ran on the Congress ticket from Mansa and was beaten by AAP's Dr. Vijay Singla.

Jimmy Sheirgill, who is known for his contribution to Punjabi and Hindi cinema wrote,

Singer Armaan Malik also took to Twitter to express his sadness. 

Actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to express her loss. 

Sidhu Moosewala was a politician, singer, and rapper. His hit song "So High" catapulted him to popularity. Moosewala joined the Congress on December 3, 2021, in preparation for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.

His shooting elicited shock and outrage from Congress and other political heavyweights, who attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover.

