Siddhant Chaturvedi On His New Single 'Ittefaq': 'Finding A Way To Express Myself Through Singing'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who unveiled his new track titled 'Ittefaq' on Wednesday, shared how he has always been finding a way to express himself through singing and songwriting, alongside acting and dance.

Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi Photo: Instagram
The two-minute 48-second song is sung by Siddhant and Savera and is infused with infectious melody and stunning visuals. Siddhant has also written the song's catchy lyrics. Talking about the song, Siddhant, who was last seen in the movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' shared: "Music has always been a huge passion for me. For a long time, I've been finding a way to express myself through singing and songwriting alongside acting and dance."

"'Ittefaq' feels like the perfect amalgamation of all these passions. I poured my heart into the creation of this song, and I'm thrilled to finally share it with the world," added Siddhant. The music video, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, showcases a whole new side of Siddhant. He takes centre stage with impressive dance moves choreographed by Ankan Sen and Sahil M Khan. The music video stars actress Wamiqa Gabbi, alongside Siddhant and their chemistry is undeniable.

The music composers of the song are OAFF and Savera. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Siddhant next has 'Yudhra', Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2' co-starring Triptii Dimri.

