Siddhant Chaturvedi On His New Single 'Ittefaq': 'Finding A Way To Express Myself Through Singing'

The two-minute 48-second song is sung by Siddhant and Savera and is infused with infectious melody and stunning visuals. Siddhant has also written the song's catchy lyrics. Talking about the song, Siddhant, who was last seen in the movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' shared: "Music has always been a huge passion for me. For a long time, I've been finding a way to express myself through singing and songwriting alongside acting and dance."