Shruti Haasan’s Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika: We Are Already Married

Actress Shruti Haasan has been dating doodle artist and rapper Santanu Hazarika and the two appear to be in a happy, healthy relationship. In no rush to officially marry, Hazarika said in a recent interview that it seems like he has already tied the knot with Haasan.

They often consult each other in professional matters as well as personal and are like any married couple, he said in an interview with Hindustan Times. “We are already married creatively. Our bond is strong. We like to do creative things together. That is very important for us,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that Haasan is a great source of inspiration for him as well. “Shruti has inspired me in many ways. In fact, we are a very inspirational couple. A lot of things in our life are actually inspired from each other - it’s like the incubation of ideas. It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Every day, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with your partner is very inspiring as an artist.”

Without giving any sort of hint of whether the couple will soon be tying the knot or not, Hazarika said, “Let’s see how things go.”

Haasan and Hazarika have known each other since 2018 and started dating in 2020 and moved in together during the lockdown. They often treat their fans to their couple pictures on social media

Meanwhile, Haasan has been busy with her Telugu projects. She will soon be seen alongside Prabhas in the film ‘Salaar’. Besides this, she will also be part of Balakrishna film. The film is untitled at the moment and will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. Besides this, she also recently signed Chiranjeevi’s new film.